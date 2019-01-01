ñol

Ring Energy
(AMEX:REI)
4.70
0.12[2.62%]
At close: Jun 3
4.73
0.0300[0.64%]
After Hours: 7:54PM EDT
Day High/Low4.53 - 4.71
52 Week High/Low1.81 - 5.09
Open / Close4.57 / 4.69
Float / Outstanding92.3M / 106.7M
Vol / Avg.1.7M / 3.2M
Mkt Cap501.5M
P/E16.75
50d Avg. Price4.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float92.3M

Ring Energy (AMEX:REI), Key Statistics

Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
780.4M
Trailing P/E
16.75
Forward P/E
5.1
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.48
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.66
Price / Book (mrq)
1.62
Price / EBITDA
7.23
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.44
Earnings Yield
5.97%
Price change 1 M
1.06
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.03
Beta
1.37
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2.9
Tangible Book value per share
2.9
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
394.8M
Total Assets
704.1M
Total Liabilities
394.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
64.38%
Net Margin
10.43%
EBIT Margin
15.53%
EBITDA Margin
29.88%
Operating Margin
56.01%