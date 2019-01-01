ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Graph Blockchain
(OTCPK:REGRF)
0.0111
-0.0043[-27.92%]
At close: Jun 3
0.0162
0.0051[45.95%]
After Hours: 9:11AM EDT
Day High/Low0.01 - 0.01
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.09
Open / Close0.01 / 0.01
Float / Outstanding529.2M / 573.7M
Vol / Avg.18.1K / 107.9K
Mkt Cap6.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Graph Blockchain (OTC:REGRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Graph Blockchain reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$338.4K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Graph Blockchain using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Graph Blockchain Questions & Answers

Q
When is Graph Blockchain (OTCPK:REGRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Graph Blockchain

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Graph Blockchain (OTCPK:REGRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Graph Blockchain

Q
What were Graph Blockchain’s (OTCPK:REGRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Graph Blockchain

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.