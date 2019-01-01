Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ:REGI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Renewable Energy Gr
Renewable Energy Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ: REGI) was reported by Cowen & Co. on March 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $61.50 expecting REGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.16% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Renewable Energy Gr (NASDAQ: REGI) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Renewable Energy Gr downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Renewable Energy Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Renewable Energy Gr was filed on March 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Renewable Energy Gr (REGI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $75.00 to $61.50. The current price Renewable Energy Gr (REGI) is trading at is $61.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
