Chicago Atlantic Real
(NASDAQ:REFI)
17.23
0.01[0.06%]
At close: Jun 3
17.23
00
After Hours: 4:47PM EDT
Day High/Low17.06 - 17.42
52 Week High/Low14.78 - 20.29
Open / Close17.06 / 17.23
Float / Outstanding5.4M / 17.7M
Vol / Avg.32.4K / 70.9K
Mkt Cap304.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price17.18
Div / Yield1.6/9.29%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.44
Total Float5.4M

Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ:REFI), Dividends

Chicago Atlantic Real issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Chicago Atlantic Real generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.41%

Annual Dividend

$1.6

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Chicago Atlantic Real Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chicago Atlantic Real. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on April 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2022 and was $0.40

Q
How much per share is the next Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.40 on April 14, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ:REFI)?
A

Chicago Atlantic Real has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI) was $0.40 and was paid out next on April 14, 2022.

