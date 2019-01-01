Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ:REFI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real
Chicago Atlantic Real Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ: REFI) was reported by JMP Securities on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $22.00 expecting REFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.68% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Chicago Atlantic Real (NASDAQ: REFI) was provided by JMP Securities, and Chicago Atlantic Real maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Chicago Atlantic Real, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Chicago Atlantic Real was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $22.00. The current price Chicago Atlantic Real (REFI) is trading at is $17.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
