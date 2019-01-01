QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 3:49PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
REE Automotive Ltd is a developer of next-generation electric vehicle (EV) platform which is completely flat, scalable and modular providing customers full design freedom to create the broadest range of EV and autonomous vehicles for current and future applications, including last mile delivery, MaaS, light to medium duty EV logistics and robo taxis.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

REE Automotive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy REE Automotive (REEAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REEAW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are REE Automotive's (REEAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for REE Automotive.

Q

What is the target price for REE Automotive (REEAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for REE Automotive

Q

Current Stock Price for REE Automotive (REEAW)?

A

The stock price for REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REEAW) is $0.5101 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:22:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does REE Automotive (REEAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for REE Automotive.

Q

When is REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REEAW) reporting earnings?

A

REE Automotive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is REE Automotive (REEAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for REE Automotive.

Q

What sector and industry does REE Automotive (REEAW) operate in?

A

REE Automotive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.