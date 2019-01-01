ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
RISE Education Cayman
(NASDAQ:REDU)
RISE Education Cayman Ltd - American Depositary Shares is expected to split Friday, June 10, 2022 with a ratio of 1:5
1.64
-0.01[-0.61%]
At close: Jun 3
1.66
0.0200[1.22%]
After Hours: 9:20AM EDT
Day High/Low1.55 - 1.87
52 Week High/Low0.42 - 3.5
Open / Close1.67 / 1.64
Float / Outstanding- / 59.2M
Vol / Avg.716.9K / 446.2K
Mkt Cap97.2M
P/E2.47
50d Avg. Price1.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.94
Total Float-

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

RISE Education Cayman reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 13

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$256.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of RISE Education Cayman using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

RISE Education Cayman Questions & Answers

Q
When is RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) reporting earnings?
A

RISE Education Cayman (REDU) is scheduled to report earnings on June 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were RISE Education Cayman’s (NASDAQ:REDU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $39.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.