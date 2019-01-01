ñol

Rebosis Property Fund
(OTCEM:REBOF)
0.0212
00
At close: Jul 6
0.0188
-0.0024[-11.32%]
After Hours: 5:48AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 760.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap16.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Rebosis Property Fund (OTC:REBOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Rebosis Property Fund reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Aug 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Rebosis Property Fund using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Rebosis Property Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is Rebosis Property Fund (OTCEM:REBOF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Rebosis Property Fund

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Rebosis Property Fund (OTCEM:REBOF)?
A

There are no earnings for Rebosis Property Fund

Q
What were Rebosis Property Fund’s (OTCEM:REBOF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Rebosis Property Fund

