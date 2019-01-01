QQQ
Rebosis Property Fund Ltd is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) company. The company's portfolio consists of early-stage, regionally dominant shopping centres, and large, single-tenanted commercial offices. The group has three reportable segments: Retail, Office, and Industrial. Rebosis generates the majority of its revenue from the Office segment.

Rebosis Property Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rebosis Property Fund (REBOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rebosis Property Fund (OTCPK: REBOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rebosis Property Fund's (REBOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rebosis Property Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Rebosis Property Fund (REBOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rebosis Property Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Rebosis Property Fund (REBOF)?

A

The stock price for Rebosis Property Fund (OTCPK: REBOF) is $0.0212 last updated Mon Jul 06 2020 15:43:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rebosis Property Fund (REBOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rebosis Property Fund.

Q

When is Rebosis Property Fund (OTCPK:REBOF) reporting earnings?

A

Rebosis Property Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rebosis Property Fund (REBOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rebosis Property Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Rebosis Property Fund (REBOF) operate in?

A

Rebosis Property Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.