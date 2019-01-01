QQQ
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Entertainment
Rebel Group Inc is a dynamic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) entertainment company. It organizes, promotes and hosts MMA events featuring top-level athletic talent. With assistance from contracted production crews, the company also produces and distributes, through the internet and social media, and sells the rights to distribute to television stations, videos of its MMA events. In addition, it also seeks to promote in Asian countries through hosting events that attract talented fighters from all over the world.

Rebel Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rebel Group (REBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rebel Group (OTCEM: REBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rebel Group's (REBL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rebel Group.

Q

What is the target price for Rebel Group (REBL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rebel Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Rebel Group (REBL)?

A

The stock price for Rebel Group (OTCEM: REBL) is $0.03 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 14:30:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rebel Group (REBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rebel Group.

Q

When is Rebel Group (OTCEM:REBL) reporting earnings?

A

Rebel Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rebel Group (REBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rebel Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Rebel Group (REBL) operate in?

A

Rebel Group is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.