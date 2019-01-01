ñol

Everest Re Group
(NYSE:RE)
279.92
-1.71[-0.61%]
280.29
0.3700[0.13%]
Day High/Low278.08 - 280.93
52 Week High/Low234.87 - 308.2
Open / Close279.98 / 280.29
Float / Outstanding29.1M / 39.4M
Vol / Avg.166.3K / 247.4K
Mkt Cap11B
P/E8.33
50d Avg. Price286.87
Div / Yield6.6/2.35%
Payout Ratio18.42
EPS7.57
Total Float29.1M

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), Key Statistics

Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12.4B
Trailing P/E
8.33
Forward P/E
8.08
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.33
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.96
Price / Book (mrq)
1.16
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
12.01%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
241.59
Tangible Book value per share
241.59
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
28.5B
Total Assets
38B
Total Liabilities
28.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.13
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
10.46%
EBIT Margin
11.61%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -