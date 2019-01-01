ñol

Everest Re Group
(NYSE:RE)
279.92
-1.71[-0.61%]
At close: Jun 3
280.29
0.3700[0.13%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low278.08 - 280.93
52 Week High/Low234.87 - 308.2
Open / Close279.98 / 280.29
Float / Outstanding29.1M / 39.4M
Vol / Avg.166.3K / 247.4K
Mkt Cap11B
P/E8.33
50d Avg. Price286.87
Div / Yield6.6/2.35%
Payout Ratio18.42
EPS7.57
Total Float29.1M

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), Dividends

Everest Re Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Everest Re Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.37%

Annual Dividend

$6.6

Last Dividend

May 25
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Everest Re Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Everest Re Group (RE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Everest Re Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.65 on June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Everest Re Group (RE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Everest Re Group ($RE) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Everest Re Group (RE) shares by May 25, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Everest Re Group (RE) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Everest Re Group (RE) will be on May 24, 2022 and will be $1.65

Q
What is the dividend yield for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)?
A

Everest Re Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Everest Re Group (RE) was $1.65 and was paid out next on June 17, 2022.

