Ready Set Gold (OTC:RDYFD), Quotes and News Summary

Ready Set Gold (OTC: RDYFD)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-
Ready Set Gold Corp is a precious metals exploration company. The company owns the Northshore Gold Project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The company also owns interest in two separate claim blocks known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block comprising the Emmons Peak Project located south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.
Ready Set Gold Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Ready Set Gold (RDYFD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Ready Set Gold (OTCPK: RDYFD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Ready Set Gold's (RDYFD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Ready Set Gold.

Q
What is the target price for Ready Set Gold (RDYFD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Ready Set Gold

Q
Current Stock Price for Ready Set Gold (RDYFD)?
A

The stock price for Ready Set Gold (OTCPK: RDYFD) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Ready Set Gold (RDYFD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ready Set Gold.

Q
When is Ready Set Gold (OTCPK:RDYFD) reporting earnings?
A

Ready Set Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Ready Set Gold (RDYFD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Ready Set Gold.

Q
What sector and industry does Ready Set Gold (RDYFD) operate in?
A

Ready Set Gold is in the Basic Materials sector and Gold industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.