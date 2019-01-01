QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.38/4.49%
52 Wk
8.42 - 9.5
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
30.4
Open
-
P/E
7.81
Shares
352.2M
Outstanding
Redrow PLC is a British construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company constructs single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes throughout England and Wales. It is one of the largest homebuilders in the region. Redrow operates across five distinct brands that provide various levels of luxury and styling for its customers to choose from. Single-family homes account for the majority of construction revenue, followed by apartment communities. The company operates approx 13 divisions across its regions, with London and surrounding communities providing the largest source of geographic revenue historically. Redrow is also engaged in land development for its future construction projects.

Redrow Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redrow (RDWWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redrow (OTCPK: RDWWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Redrow's (RDWWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Redrow.

Q

What is the target price for Redrow (RDWWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Redrow

Q

Current Stock Price for Redrow (RDWWF)?

A

The stock price for Redrow (OTCPK: RDWWF) is $8.55 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 14:35:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redrow (RDWWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Redrow.

Q

When is Redrow (OTCPK:RDWWF) reporting earnings?

A

Redrow does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Redrow (RDWWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redrow.

Q

What sector and industry does Redrow (RDWWF) operate in?

A

Redrow is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.