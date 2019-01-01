Koninklijke DSM (OTC:RDSMY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 15
EPS
$1.460
Quarterly Revenue
$10.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
Koninklijke DSM Questions & Answers
When is Koninklijke DSM (OTCQX:RDSMY) reporting earnings?
Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 15, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Koninklijke DSM (OTCQX:RDSMY)?
The Actual EPS was $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Koninklijke DSM’s (OTCQX:RDSMY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.5B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
