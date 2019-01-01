ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Koninklijke DSM
(OTCQX:RDSMY)
41.99
00
At close: Jun 3
42.02
0.0300[0.07%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low41.63 - 42.27
52 Week High/Low35.36 - 56.92
Open / Close42.23 / 41.99
Float / Outstanding- / 691.9M
Vol / Avg.90.4K / 77K
Mkt Cap29.1B
P/E25.31
50d Avg. Price40.93
Div / Yield0.69/1.63%
Payout Ratio38.56
EPS0.14
Total Float-

Koninklijke DSM (OTC:RDSMY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Koninklijke DSM reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 15

EPS

$1.460

Quarterly Revenue

$10.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Koninklijke DSM using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Koninklijke DSM Questions & Answers

Q
When is Koninklijke DSM (OTCQX:RDSMY) reporting earnings?
A

Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 15, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Koninklijke DSM (OTCQX:RDSMY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Koninklijke DSM’s (OTCQX:RDSMY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.5B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.