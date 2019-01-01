Based in the Netherlands, Koninklijke DSM is a global science-based company operating in the fields of nutrition, health, and sustainable living. The company provides solutions for animal nutrition and feed, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical nutrition, early life nutrition, nutrition improvement, dietary supplements, and personal care. DSM is active in all stages of the value chain, producing pure active ingredients, incorporating them into sophisticated forms, and providing tailored premixes, forward solutions, and branded consumer products.