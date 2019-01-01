|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.460
|REV
|10.892B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCQX: RDSMY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Koninklijke DSM.
There is no analysis for Koninklijke DSM
The stock price for Koninklijke DSM (OTCQX: RDSMY) is $45.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on May 4, 2015.
Koninklijke DSM’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Koninklijke DSM.
Koninklijke DSM is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.