Range
8.47 - 8.7
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.55 - 13.33
Mkt Cap
464.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.7
P/E
42.8
EPS
-0.11
Shares
54.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Neometals Ltd engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the lithium, Titanium/Vanadium and Other segments. Its projects include Mount Marion Lithium Operation, Alphamet, and Barrambie. It also provides various processes to extract valuable metals for a range of base, light, and precious metal oxides, as well as for sulphides, intermediates, and waste feeds.

Analyst Ratings

Neometals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neometals (RDRUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neometals (OTCPK: RDRUY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Neometals's (RDRUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neometals.

Q

What is the target price for Neometals (RDRUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Neometals

Q

Current Stock Price for Neometals (RDRUY)?

A

The stock price for Neometals (OTCPK: RDRUY) is $8.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:56:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Neometals (RDRUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neometals.

Q

When is Neometals (OTCPK:RDRUY) reporting earnings?

A

Neometals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Neometals (RDRUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neometals.

Q

What sector and industry does Neometals (RDRUY) operate in?

A

Neometals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.