Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.04/14.37%
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7.49
Shares
6.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Redefine Properties Ltd is a South African real estate investment trust primarily involved in the ownership of office, retail, and industrial properties. The vast majority of Redefine's real estate portfolio is located in South Africa. Within South Africa, over half of the company's properties are in the province of Gauteng in terms of total value. Its operating segments include Office and Retail.

Redefine Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redefine Properties (RDPEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redefine Properties (OTCGM: RDPEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Redefine Properties's (RDPEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Redefine Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Redefine Properties (RDPEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Redefine Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Redefine Properties (RDPEF)?

A

The stock price for Redefine Properties (OTCGM: RDPEF) is $0.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:48:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redefine Properties (RDPEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Redefine Properties.

Q

When is Redefine Properties (OTCGM:RDPEF) reporting earnings?

A

Redefine Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Redefine Properties (RDPEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redefine Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Redefine Properties (RDPEF) operate in?

A

Redefine Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.