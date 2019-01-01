ñol

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), Key Statistics

Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
5B
Trailing P/E
5.98
Forward P/E
6.17
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.8
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.04
Price / Book (mrq)
0.88
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
16.73%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.43
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
24
Tangible Book value per share
23.89
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3.5B
Total Assets
7.6B
Total Liabilities
3.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.44
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
61.82%
EBIT Margin
87.03%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -