QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
245.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Red Metal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Red Metal (RDMMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Red Metal (OTCPK: RDMMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Red Metal's (RDMMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Red Metal.

Q

What is the target price for Red Metal (RDMMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Red Metal

Q

Current Stock Price for Red Metal (RDMMF)?

A

The stock price for Red Metal (OTCPK: RDMMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Red Metal (RDMMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Red Metal.

Q

When is Red Metal (OTCPK:RDMMF) reporting earnings?

A

Red Metal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Red Metal (RDMMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Red Metal.

Q

What sector and industry does Red Metal (RDMMF) operate in?

A

Red Metal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.