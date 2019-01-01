ñol

Readly International
(OTCPK:RDLYF)
0.7512
00
At close: May 18
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.75 - 0.85
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 37.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 22.9K
Mkt Cap28.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.8
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.2
Total Float-

Readly International (OTC:RDLYF), Dividends

Readly International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Readly International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Feb 24, 1999
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Readly International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Readly International (RDLYF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Readly International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on March 3, 1999.

Q
What date did I need to own Readly International (RDLYF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Readly International (RDLYF). The last dividend payout was on March 3, 1999 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Readly International (RDLYF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Readly International (RDLYF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on March 3, 1999

Q
What is the dividend yield for Readly International (OTCPK:RDLYF)?
A

Readly International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Readly International (RDLYF) was $0.03 and was paid out next on March 3, 1999.

