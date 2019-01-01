Redline Communications (OTC:RDLCF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Redline Communications
The latest price target for Redline Communications (OTCPK: RDLCF) was reported by MLV & Co. on November 19, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting RDLCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3471.43% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Redline Communications (OTCPK: RDLCF) was provided by MLV & Co., and Redline Communications maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Redline Communications, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Redline Communications was filed on November 19, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 19, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Redline Communications (RDLCF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $27.00 to $25.00. The current price Redline Communications (RDLCF) is trading at is $0.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
