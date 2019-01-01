QQQ
Range
0.57 - 0.58
Vol / Avg.
15.3K/21.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
10M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.58
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
17.2M
Outstanding
Redline Communications Group Inc is a provider of private wireless networks for industrial and mission-critical applications. The company develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It helps clients transform their businesses with private, secure, reliable wireless networks. Its customers include integrated energy and oil and gas companies. The group has a business presence in the Americas, including Domestic, the Middle East, Europe/Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Redline Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redline Communications (RDLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redline Communications (OTCPK: RDLCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Redline Communications's (RDLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Redline Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Redline Communications (RDLCF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Redline Communications (OTCPK: RDLCF) was reported by MLV & Co. on November 19, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting RDLCF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4197.75% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Redline Communications (RDLCF)?

A

The stock price for Redline Communications (OTCPK: RDLCF) is $0.5817 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:15:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redline Communications (RDLCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Redline Communications.

Q

When is Redline Communications (OTCPK:RDLCF) reporting earnings?

A

Redline Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Redline Communications (RDLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redline Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Redline Communications (RDLCF) operate in?

A

Redline Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.