Redline Communications Group Inc is a provider of private wireless networks for industrial and mission-critical applications. The company develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It helps clients transform their businesses with private, secure, reliable wireless networks. Its customers include integrated energy and oil and gas companies. The group has a business presence in the Americas, including Domestic, the Middle East, Europe/Africa and the Asia Pacific.