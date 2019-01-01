ñol

Red Electrica Corporacion
(OTCPK:RDEIF)
20.00
00
At close: May 20
20.0837
0.0837[0.42%]
After Hours: 7:10AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low18.76 - 24.32
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 539.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.5K
Mkt Cap10.8B
P/E14.88
50d Avg. Price20
Div / Yield1.13/5.66%
Payout Ratio79.26
EPS0.34
Total Float-

Red Electrica Corporacion (OTC:RDEIF), Key Statistics

Red Electrica Corporacion (OTC: RDEIF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
17.2B
Trailing P/E
14.88
Forward P/E
15.27
PE Ratio (TTM)
14.91
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.14
Price / Book (mrq)
2.6
Price / EBITDA
6.61
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.45
Earnings Yield
6.72%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.21
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
7.68
Tangible Book value per share
7.68
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
9.3B
Total Assets
13.2B
Total Liabilities
13.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.14
Gross Margin
102.25%
Net Margin
26.64%
EBIT Margin
41.94%
EBITDA Margin
69.48%
Operating Margin
38.59%