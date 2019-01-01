ñol

Redishred Capital
(OTCPK:RDCPD)
Redishred Capital (OTC:RDCPD), Quotes and News Summary

Redishred Capital (OTC: RDCPD)

Redishred Capital Corp is a company that manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates the Proshred system under two business models, franchising in the United States, via direct ownership of shredding trucks and facilities in eight locations in the United States. The operating segments of the company are Franchising and Licensing, Corporate Locations and Corporate Overhead.
Read More

Redishred Capital Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Redishred Capital (RDCPD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Redishred Capital (OTCPK: RDCPD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Redishred Capital's (RDCPD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Redishred Capital.

Q
What is the target price for Redishred Capital (RDCPD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Redishred Capital

Q
Current Stock Price for Redishred Capital (RDCPD)?
A

The stock price for Redishred Capital (OTCPK: RDCPD) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Redishred Capital (RDCPD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Redishred Capital.

Q
When is Redishred Capital (OTCPK:RDCPD) reporting earnings?
A

Redishred Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Redishred Capital (RDCPD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Redishred Capital.

Q
What sector and industry does Redishred Capital (RDCPD) operate in?
A

Redishred Capital is in the Industrials sector and Specialty Business Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.