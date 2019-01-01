Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Redbox Entertainment
Redbox Entertainment Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ: RDBX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.00 expecting RDBX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -84.35% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ: RDBX) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Redbox Entertainment downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Redbox Entertainment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Redbox Entertainment was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $3.00 to $1.00. The current price Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) is trading at is $6.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
