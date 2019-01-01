QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.35 - 46.86
Mkt Cap
357.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.89
EPS
-0.04
Shares
27.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Redbubble Ltd is an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company's primary geographic markets are Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. The majority of its revenue is derived from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Redbubble Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Redbubble (RDBBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Redbubble (OTCPK: RDBBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Redbubble's (RDBBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Redbubble.

Q

What is the target price for Redbubble (RDBBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Redbubble

Q

Current Stock Price for Redbubble (RDBBY)?

A

The stock price for Redbubble (OTCPK: RDBBY) is $12.95 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:33:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Redbubble (RDBBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Redbubble.

Q

When is Redbubble (OTCPK:RDBBY) reporting earnings?

A

Redbubble does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Redbubble (RDBBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Redbubble.

Q

What sector and industry does Redbubble (RDBBY) operate in?

A

Redbubble is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.