RightCrowd Ltd is a developer of physical security, safety, and compliance software. Its operating segment are Core which is engaged in the provision of workforce and visitor management solutions; New Products segment and Offsite Vision segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America and Oceania and Australia. The company provides solution on Workforce management; Presence Control; Visitor management; Asset Tracking; Access Analytics and Evacuation Management.