QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2 - 2
Mkt Cap
99.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
49.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Reef Casino Trust is engaged in the operation of the reef hotel-casino complex located in Cairns, Queensland, Australia. The company derives revenue from the casino which includes electronic gaming and table games, and hotel which includes room accommodation and food and beverage. The majority of the revenue is generated from the rental income received from the casino operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Reef Casino Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reef Casino (RCTUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reef Casino (OTCPK: RCTUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reef Casino's (RCTUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reef Casino.

Q

What is the target price for Reef Casino (RCTUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reef Casino

Q

Current Stock Price for Reef Casino (RCTUF)?

A

The stock price for Reef Casino (OTCPK: RCTUF) is $2 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 14:44:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reef Casino (RCTUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reef Casino.

Q

When is Reef Casino (OTCPK:RCTUF) reporting earnings?

A

Reef Casino does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reef Casino (RCTUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reef Casino.

Q

What sector and industry does Reef Casino (RCTUF) operate in?

A

Reef Casino is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.