There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
Ready Credit Corp is an innovator of prepaid product solutions for the cash-reliant consumer. The company issues an instant prepaid card from a self-service kiosk, the patented ReadySTATION, and continues to innovate with products and services for the Transit, Paratransit, Government and Airlines industries. Its credit prepaid products are either Visa or Mastercard network branded, and deposits are FDIC insured.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ready Credit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ready Credit (RCTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ready Credit (OTCEM: RCTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ready Credit's (RCTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ready Credit.

Q

What is the target price for Ready Credit (RCTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ready Credit

Q

Current Stock Price for Ready Credit (RCTC)?

A

The stock price for Ready Credit (OTCEM: RCTC) is $0.1 last updated Tue Jul 27 2021 16:56:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ready Credit (RCTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ready Credit.

Q

When is Ready Credit (OTCEM:RCTC) reporting earnings?

A

Ready Credit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ready Credit (RCTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ready Credit.

Q

What sector and industry does Ready Credit (RCTC) operate in?

A

Ready Credit is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.