Recruit Holdings Co (OTC:RCRUY), Key Statistics

Recruit Holdings Co
(OTCPK:RCRUY)
6.91
-0.091[-1.30%]
At close: Jun 3
6.91
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low6.91 - 7.1
52 Week High/Low6.51 - 14.39
Open / Close7.1 / 6.91
Float / Outstanding- / 8.1B
Vol / Avg.462.6K / 582K
Mkt Cap55.7B
P/E28.15
50d Avg. Price7.74
Div / Yield0.04/0.54%
Payout Ratio13.04
EPS10.19
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
53.8B
Trailing P/E
28.15
Forward P/E
22.99
PE Ratio (TTM)
26.42
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.71
Price / Book (mrq)
5.36
Price / EBITDA
15.22
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.4
Earnings Yield
3.55%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.29
Tangible Book value per share
0.7
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1T
Total Assets
2.4T
Total Liabilities
1T
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.51
Gross Margin
57.85%
Net Margin
11.16%
EBIT Margin
15.19%
EBITDA Margin
19.29%
Operating Margin
14.83%