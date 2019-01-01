QQQ
Recruiter.Com Group Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Recruiter.Com Group Inc (RCRTD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Recruiter.Com Group Inc (OTC: RCRTD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Recruiter.Com Group Inc's (RCRTD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Recruiter.Com Group Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Recruiter.Com Group Inc (RCRTD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Recruiter.Com Group Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Recruiter.Com Group Inc (RCRTD)?

A

The stock price for Recruiter.Com Group Inc (OTC: RCRTD) is $6.35 last updated Tue Jun 29 2021 19:55:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Recruiter.Com Group Inc (RCRTD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Recruiter.Com Group Inc.

Q

When is Recruiter.Com Group Inc (OTC:RCRTD) reporting earnings?

A

Recruiter.Com Group Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Recruiter.Com Group Inc (RCRTD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Recruiter.Com Group Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Recruiter.Com Group Inc (RCRTD) operate in?

A

Recruiter.Com Group Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.