QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.62 - 19.12
Mkt Cap
719.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.21
EPS
0.23
Shares
57M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Recipe Unlimited Corp is a restaurant operator in Canada. It has divided the operations into the business segments of Corporate restaurants, Franchise restaurants, Retail and catering, and Central operations. The Corporate restaurant segment includes the operations of the company-owned restaurants which generate revenues from the direct sale of prepared food and beverages to consumers. Franchised restaurants represent the operations of its franchised restaurant network operating under the Company's several brand names from which the Company earns royalties calculated at an agreed upon percentage of franchise and joint venture restaurant sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Recipe Unlimited Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Recipe Unlimited (RCPUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Recipe Unlimited (OTCPK: RCPUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Recipe Unlimited's (RCPUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Recipe Unlimited.

Q

What is the target price for Recipe Unlimited (RCPUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Recipe Unlimited

Q

Current Stock Price for Recipe Unlimited (RCPUF)?

A

The stock price for Recipe Unlimited (OTCPK: RCPUF) is $12.62 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:52:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Recipe Unlimited (RCPUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Recipe Unlimited.

Q

When is Recipe Unlimited (OTCPK:RCPUF) reporting earnings?

A

Recipe Unlimited does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Recipe Unlimited (RCPUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Recipe Unlimited.

Q

What sector and industry does Recipe Unlimited (RCPUF) operate in?

A

Recipe Unlimited is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.