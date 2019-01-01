Recipe Unlimited Corp is a restaurant operator in Canada. It has divided the operations into the business segments of Corporate restaurants, Franchise restaurants, Retail and catering, and Central operations. The Corporate restaurant segment includes the operations of the company-owned restaurants which generate revenues from the direct sale of prepared food and beverages to consumers. Franchised restaurants represent the operations of its franchised restaurant network operating under the Company's several brand names from which the Company earns royalties calculated at an agreed upon percentage of franchise and joint venture restaurant sales.