Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in research, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders, utilizing its proprietary compounds. The company is focusing its drug development efforts on dermatological skin diseases, such as psoriasis, eczema and rare or orphan skin disorders, using its proprietary formulations of its lead compound anatabine citrate. Its objective is to develop, obtain approval for, and commercialize pharmaceutical products utilizing its anatabine-based and related compounds.