QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in research, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders, utilizing its proprietary compounds. The company is focusing its drug development efforts on dermatological skin diseases, such as psoriasis, eczema and rare or orphan skin disorders, using its proprietary formulations of its lead compound anatabine citrate. Its objective is to develop, obtain approval for, and commercialize pharmaceutical products utilizing its anatabine-based and related compounds.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rock Creek Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rock Creek Pharma (RCPIQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rock Creek Pharma (OTCEM: RCPIQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rock Creek Pharma's (RCPIQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rock Creek Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Rock Creek Pharma (RCPIQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rock Creek Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Rock Creek Pharma (RCPIQ)?

A

The stock price for Rock Creek Pharma (OTCEM: RCPIQ) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:45:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rock Creek Pharma (RCPIQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rock Creek Pharma.

Q

When is Rock Creek Pharma (OTCEM:RCPIQ) reporting earnings?

A

Rock Creek Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rock Creek Pharma (RCPIQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rock Creek Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Rock Creek Pharma (RCPIQ) operate in?

A

Rock Creek Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.