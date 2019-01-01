ñol

RCM Technologies
(NASDAQ:RCMT)
28.00
3.79[15.65%]
At close: Jun 3
28.15
0.1500[0.54%]
After Hours: 6:56PM EDT
Day High/Low25.25 - 28
52 Week High/Low3.35 - 28
Open / Close25.33 / 28
Float / Outstanding7.4M / 10.1M
Vol / Avg.737.1K / 214.6K
Mkt Cap283.8M
P/E18.79
50d Avg. Price16.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.64
Total Float7.4M

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT), Key Statistics

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ: RCMT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
302.3M
Trailing P/E
18.79
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
23.26
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.31
Price / Book (mrq)
9.4
Price / EBITDA
13.56
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.97
Earnings Yield
5.32%
Price change 1 M
1.27
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.04
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2.98
Tangible Book value per share
1.37
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
54M
Total Assets
84.2M
Total Liabilities
54M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
27.41%
Net Margin
9.2%
EBIT Margin
11.02%
EBITDA Margin
11.78%
Operating Margin
7.87%