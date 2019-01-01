ñol

Ruicheng (China) Media Gr
(OTCEM:RCMGF)
0.0872
00
At close: Jun 15
0.029
-0.0582[-66.74%]
After Hours: 3:11AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.09 - 0.09
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 400M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap34.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Ruicheng (China) Media Gr (OTC:RCMGF), Dividends

Ruicheng (China) Media Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ruicheng (China) Media Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Ruicheng (China) Media Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ruicheng (China) Media Gr (RCMGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ruicheng (China) Media Gr.

Q
What date did I need to own Ruicheng (China) Media Gr (RCMGF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ruicheng (China) Media Gr.

Q
How much per share is the next Ruicheng (China) Media Gr (RCMGF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ruicheng (China) Media Gr.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ruicheng (China) Media Gr (OTCEM:RCMGF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ruicheng (China) Media Gr.

