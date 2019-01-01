ñol

Royal Caribbean Gr
(NYSE:RCL)
56.26
-1.49[-2.58%]
At close: Jun 3
56.14
-0.1200[-0.21%]
After Hours: 7:47PM EDT
Day High/Low55.52 - 57.25
52 Week High/Low48.9 - 98.27
Open / Close56.69 / 56.33
Float / Outstanding190.3M / 255M
Vol / Avg.3.4M / 3.7M
Mkt Cap14.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price71.54
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-4.58
Total Float190.3M

Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL), Key Statistics

Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE: RCL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
35.5B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.63
Price / Book (mrq)
3.6
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-36.94%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.33
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.65
Tangible Book value per share
12.47
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
29B
Total Assets
32.9B
Total Liabilities
29B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
-11.85%
Net Margin
-110.19%
EBIT Margin
-83.97%
EBITDA Margin
-51.93%
Operating Margin
-81.1%