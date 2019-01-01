ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Rockhopper Exploration
(OTCPK:RCKHF)
0.116
00
At close: May 13
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 0.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 458.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 11.3K
Mkt Cap53.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Rockhopper Exploration (OTC:RCKHF), Dividends

Rockhopper Exploration issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Rockhopper Exploration generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Rockhopper Exploration Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockhopper Exploration.

Q
What date did I need to own Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockhopper Exploration.

Q
How much per share is the next Rockhopper Exploration (RCKHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockhopper Exploration.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Rockhopper Exploration (OTCPK:RCKHF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rockhopper Exploration.

Browse dividends on all stocks.