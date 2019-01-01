Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) was reported by Raymond James on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting RCII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.04% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) was provided by Raymond James, and Rent-A-Center downgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rent-A-Center, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rent-A-Center was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rent-A-Center (RCII) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $65.00 to $40.00. The current price Rent-A-Center (RCII) is trading at is $25.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
