Rogers Communications
(NYSE:RCI)
50.76
-0.50[-0.98%]
At close: Jun 3
50.77
0.0100[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low50.67 - 51.43
52 Week High/Low44.19 - 64.55
Open / Close51.3 / 50.77
Float / Outstanding- / 504.9M
Vol / Avg.232.3K / 371.5K
Mkt Cap25.6B
P/E20.49
50d Avg. Price54.31
Div / Yield1.59/3.13%
Payout Ratio63.69
EPS0.78
Total Float-

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI), Key Statistics

Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
53.8B
Trailing P/E
20.49
Forward P/E
15.75
PE Ratio (TTM)
17.78
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.2
Price / Book (mrq)
2.92
Price / EBITDA
5.71
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
11.86
Earnings Yield
4.88%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.54
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.37
Tangible Book value per share
-8.11
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
43.9B
Total Assets
55B
Total Liabilities
43.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.09
Gross Margin
42.53%
Net Margin
10.83%
EBIT Margin
22.08%
EBITDA Margin
40.48%
Operating Margin
24.68%