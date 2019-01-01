QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.93 - 9.94
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/22.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.27 - 10.42
Mkt Cap
249.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.93
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
25.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Recharge Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Recharge Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Recharge Acquisition (RCHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Recharge Acquisition (NASDAQ: RCHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Recharge Acquisition's (RCHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Recharge Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Recharge Acquisition (RCHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Recharge Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Recharge Acquisition (RCHG)?

A

The stock price for Recharge Acquisition (NASDAQ: RCHG) is $9.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Recharge Acquisition (RCHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Recharge Acquisition.

Q

When is Recharge Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCHG) reporting earnings?

A

Recharge Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Recharge Acquisition (RCHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Recharge Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Recharge Acquisition (RCHG) operate in?

A

Recharge Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.