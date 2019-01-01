QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rich Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development on RP-323 for the treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma (HL), Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML), and to cause elevation of white blood cells in the patients depleted of these elements due to various conditions. RP-323 is a naturally occurring compound that has properties suited for the treatment of patients with HL, and AML. RP-323 has an ability to convert cancer cells to normal cells, a process called differentiation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rich Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rich Pharmaceuticals (RCHA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rich Pharmaceuticals (OTC: RCHA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rich Pharmaceuticals's (RCHA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rich Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Rich Pharmaceuticals (RCHA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rich Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Rich Pharmaceuticals (RCHA)?

A

The stock price for Rich Pharmaceuticals (OTC: RCHA) is $0.0005 last updated Fri Oct 29 2021 14:30:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rich Pharmaceuticals (RCHA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rich Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Rich Pharmaceuticals (OTC:RCHA) reporting earnings?

A

Rich Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rich Pharmaceuticals (RCHA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rich Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Rich Pharmaceuticals (RCHA) operate in?

A

Rich Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.