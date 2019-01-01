Rich Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based development stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development on RP-323 for the treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma (HL), Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML), and to cause elevation of white blood cells in the patients depleted of these elements due to various conditions. RP-323 is a naturally occurring compound that has properties suited for the treatment of patients with HL, and AML. RP-323 has an ability to convert cancer cells to normal cells, a process called differentiation.