Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/42.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.73 - 10.31
Mkt Cap
283.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.3
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
RCF Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

RCF Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RCF Acquisition (RCFA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RCF Acquisition (NYSE: RCFA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RCF Acquisition's (RCFA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RCF Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for RCF Acquisition (RCFA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RCF Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for RCF Acquisition (RCFA)?

A

The stock price for RCF Acquisition (NYSE: RCFA) is $9.87 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RCF Acquisition (RCFA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RCF Acquisition.

Q

When is RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA) reporting earnings?

A

RCF Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RCF Acquisition (RCFA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RCF Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does RCF Acquisition (RCFA) operate in?

A

RCF Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.