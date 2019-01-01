QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Analyst Ratings

Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (RCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (NYSE: RCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023's (RCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023.

Q

What is the target price for Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (RCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023

Q

Current Stock Price for Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (RCA)?

A

The stock price for Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (NYSE: RCA) is $25.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:39:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (RCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023.

Q

When is Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (NYSE:RCA) reporting earnings?

A

Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (RCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023.

Q

What sector and industry does Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (RCA) operate in?

A

Ready Capital Corporation 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.