Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of the high-grade Gakara Rare Earth Project in Burundi, East Africa. The Gakara Rare Earth Project is located in Burundi and targets rare earth elements (RRE).

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rainbow Rare Earths Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rainbow Rare Earths (RBWRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCPK: RBWRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rainbow Rare Earths's (RBWRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rainbow Rare Earths.

Q

What is the target price for Rainbow Rare Earths (RBWRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rainbow Rare Earths

Q

Current Stock Price for Rainbow Rare Earths (RBWRF)?

A

The stock price for Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCPK: RBWRF) is $0.24 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:32:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rainbow Rare Earths (RBWRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rainbow Rare Earths.

Q

When is Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCPK:RBWRF) reporting earnings?

A

Rainbow Rare Earths does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rainbow Rare Earths (RBWRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rainbow Rare Earths.

Q

What sector and industry does Rainbow Rare Earths (RBWRF) operate in?

A

Rainbow Rare Earths is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.