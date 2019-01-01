QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.96 - 6.96
Vol / Avg.
1K/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.15/2.00%
52 Wk
6.7 - 9.19
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
90.83
Open
6.96
P/E
48.86
Shares
517.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV offers dredging activities and a broad range of maritime services for the offshore energy sector. In addition, it provides towage, emergency response, and other salvage-related services. Traditionally, the dredging activities remove silt, sand, and other layers from water beds and utilize maneuvers to reuse the materials. Additional revenue is generated from the construction and maintenance of ports and waterways. The company has three business divisions: dredging and inland infra; offshore energy; and towage and salvage (approximately half of total revenue). Customers primarily operate in the energy, port, and shipping end markets. The global company has a material presence in many different regions and is not overly dependent on any one country.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Koninklijke Boskalis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Koninklijke Boskalis (RBWNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koninklijke Boskalis (OTCPK: RBWNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Koninklijke Boskalis's (RBWNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Koninklijke Boskalis.

Q

What is the target price for Koninklijke Boskalis (RBWNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Koninklijke Boskalis

Q

Current Stock Price for Koninklijke Boskalis (RBWNY)?

A

The stock price for Koninklijke Boskalis (OTCPK: RBWNY) is $6.96 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Koninklijke Boskalis (RBWNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Koninklijke Boskalis.

Q

When is Koninklijke Boskalis (OTCPK:RBWNY) reporting earnings?

A

Koninklijke Boskalis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Koninklijke Boskalis (RBWNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koninklijke Boskalis.

Q

What sector and industry does Koninklijke Boskalis (RBWNY) operate in?

A

Koninklijke Boskalis is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.