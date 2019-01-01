Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV offers dredging activities and a broad range of maritime services for the offshore energy sector. In addition, it provides towage, emergency response, and other salvage-related services. Traditionally, the dredging activities remove silt, sand, and other layers from water beds and utilize maneuvers to reuse the materials. Additional revenue is generated from the construction and maintenance of ports and waterways. The company has three business divisions: dredging and inland infra; offshore energy; and towage and salvage (approximately half of total revenue). Customers primarily operate in the energy, port, and shipping end markets. The global company has a material presence in many different regions and is not overly dependent on any one country.