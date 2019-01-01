Rubicon Technologies Stock (NYSE:RBT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Rubicon Technologies
Rubicon Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Rubicon Technologies (NYSE: RBT) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on September 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting RBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 151.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Rubicon Technologies (NYSE: RBT) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Rubicon Technologies initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Rubicon Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Rubicon Technologies was filed on September 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Rubicon Technologies (RBT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Rubicon Technologies (RBT) is trading at is $3.97, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
