ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
NatWest Group
(OTCPK:RBSPD)
$2.98
0.25[9.16%]
Last update: 1:45PM
Day High/Low2.68 - 2.9852 Week High/Low2.73 - 2.73Open / Close2.84 / -Float / Outstanding- / 9.7B
Vol / Avg.66.2K / 0.1KMkt Cap28.8BP/E8.8550d Avg. Price2.73
Div / Yield0.15/5.32%Payout Ratio42.86EPS0.11Total Float-

NatWest Group Stock (OTC:RBSPD), Quotes and News Summary

NatWest Group Stock (OTC: RBSPD)

Day High/Low2.68 - 2.9852 Week High/Low2.73 - 2.73Open / Close2.84 / -Float / Outstanding- / 9.7B
Vol / Avg.66.2K / 0.1KMkt Cap28.8BP/E8.8550d Avg. Price2.73
Div / Yield0.15/5.32%Payout Ratio42.86EPS0.11Total Float-
NatWest Group is a universal bank headquartered in the United Kingdom, where it derives around 90% of its total income. The bank operates a retail, commercial, and private bank in the U.K., offering clients lending and payment services as well as asset management services. The three segments combined consume about 65% of the group's risk-weighted assets. It also provides financing, risk management, and trading solutions around the world to global financial institutions and large corporates in its NatWest markets segment.
Read More

NatWest Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy NatWest Group (RBSPD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of NatWest Group (OTCPK: RBSPD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are NatWest Group's (RBSPD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for NatWest Group.

Q
What is the target price for NatWest Group (RBSPD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for NatWest Group

Q
Current Stock Price for NatWest Group (RBSPD)?
A

The stock price for NatWest Group (OTCPK: RBSPD) is $2.98 last updated Today at August 31, 2022, 5:45 PM UTC.

Q
Does NatWest Group (RBSPD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NatWest Group.

Q
When is NatWest Group (OTCPK:RBSPD) reporting earnings?
A

NatWest Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is NatWest Group (RBSPD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for NatWest Group.

Q
What sector and industry does NatWest Group (RBSPD) operate in?
A

NatWest Group is in the Financial Services sector and Banks—Diversified industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.