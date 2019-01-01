QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
RBR Global Inc, formerly Channel Holdings Inc has no current operations and is looking for a suitable merger or acquisition candidate.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

RBR Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RBR Global (RBRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RBR Global (OTCPK: RBRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RBR Global's (RBRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RBR Global.

Q

What is the target price for RBR Global (RBRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RBR Global

Q

Current Stock Price for RBR Global (RBRI)?

A

The stock price for RBR Global (OTCPK: RBRI) is $1.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:28:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RBR Global (RBRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RBR Global.

Q

When is RBR Global (OTCPK:RBRI) reporting earnings?

A

RBR Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RBR Global (RBRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RBR Global.

Q

What sector and industry does RBR Global (RBRI) operate in?

A

RBR Global is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.