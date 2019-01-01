ñol

Robinsons Retail Hldgs
(OTCPK:RBNTF)
1.0665
NaNNaN
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.07 - 1.07
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.78
Total Float-

Robinsons Retail Hldgs (OTC:RBNTF), Dividends

Robinsons Retail Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Robinsons Retail Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Robinsons Retail Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Robinsons Retail Hldgs (RBNTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Robinsons Retail Hldgs.

Q
What date did I need to own Robinsons Retail Hldgs (RBNTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Robinsons Retail Hldgs.

Q
How much per share is the next Robinsons Retail Hldgs (RBNTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Robinsons Retail Hldgs.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Robinsons Retail Hldgs (OTCPK:RBNTF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Robinsons Retail Hldgs.

